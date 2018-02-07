The SunStroke Project is a Moldovan musical trio composed of Sergei Yalovitsky (vocals), Anton Ragoza (violinist and composer) and Sergey Stepanov (Epic sax guy) (saxophonist). They are famous for representing Moldova in the Eurovision Song Contest 2010 together with Olia Tira and also in 2017. The name of the group was chosen by Anton Ragoza whilst working in the army with Sergey Stepanov, where out on the field he got sunstroke. On 25 February 2017, SunStroke Project was selected once more to represent Moldova in the Eurovision Song Contest 2017 with the song "Hey, Mamma!", and finished in third place after qualifying for the final on 9 May.

In November 2010 the producer, Aleksei Myslitsky and some other members (including song authors) left SunStroke Project to create a new band in Moscow called Offbeat Orchestra who have performed and released versions of some of the songs by SunStroke Project.