Phoria are an English electronic five-piece band based in Brighton, UK. The band consists of Trewin Howard, James "Cheese" Cheeseman, Ed Sanderson, Tim Douglas, and Seryn Burden.
Phoria released their debut EP Yourself Still in 2010, followed by Bloodworks (Akira, 2013) and Display (X Novo, 2014). The EPs earned the band international critical and popular acclaim.
The band's first full-length album, Volition was released on 3rd June 2016.
Phoria Tracks
Saving Us A Riot
Undone
Everything Beta
Melatonin
Red
Emanate (Radio Edit)
Emanate
Efforttobreathe
Atomic
