Anne SheltonBorn 10 November 1923. Died 31 July 1994
Anne Shelton
1923-11-10
Anne Shelton Biography (Wikipedia)
Anne Shelton OBE (born Patricia Jacqueline Sibley, 10 November 1923 – 31 July 1994) was a popular English vocalist, who is remembered for providing inspirational songs for soldiers both on radio broadcasts, and in person, at British military bases during the Second World War. Shelton was also the original British singer of the Lale Anderson German love-song "Lili Marlene".
Anne Shelton Tracks
A Nightingale Sang in Berkeley Square
I'll Be Seeing You
Lay Down Your Arms
Comin' In On A Wing And A Prayer
Coming In On A Wing And A Prayer
If I Give My Heart To You
Do You Love Me Like You Kissed Me
September Song
The Village of St Bernadette
Cross Over The Bridge
I Remember The Cornfields
Coming In On A Wing And A Prayer
Day Dreams
Blues In The Night
Say Something Sweet To Your Sweetheart
Apple Blossom Time
Seeing You
The Wedding Of Lilli Marlene
I'm Stepping Out With A Memory Tonight
My Yiddishe Momme
Smoke Gets In Your Eyes
Teach Me Tonight
Sailor
Don't Leave Me Now
Lili Marlene
On A Wing And A Prayer
Fools Rush In
