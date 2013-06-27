محمد ورديSudanese singer and songwriter. Born 19 July 1932. Died 18 February 2012
محمد وردي
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop1.jpg
1932-07-19
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/4275edc9-cc9e-4210-aa9e-5d7f03f3af8a
محمد وردي Biography (Wikipedia)
Mohammed Osman Hassan Salih Wardi (Arabic: محمد عثمان حسن وردي; born 19 July 1932 – 18 February 2012) was a Muslim Nubian Sudanese singer and songwriter.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
محمد وردي Tracks
Sort by
Lil Baladina
محمد وردي
Lil Baladina
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Lil Baladina
Last played on
محمد وردي Links
Similar Artists
Back to artist