Frank Rehak (born July 6, 1926 in New York City; died in Badger, California on June 22, 1987) was a jazz trombonist. He started on piano and cello before switching to trombone. He was a member of the Gil Evans band and worked with fellow member Miles Davis. He also appeared with Davis on the broadcast "The Sounds of Miles Davis."

His personal life proved problematic. He had a failed marriage to nightclub dancer Jerri Gray. More significant was his heroin addiction, which combined with other financial problems led to his withdrawal from music and lapsing into relative obscurity. In an effort to deal with these issues he spent time at Synanon, which led to his mention in Art Pepper's autobiography.