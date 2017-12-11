Mattie DelaneyBorn 1905
Mattie Delaney
1905
Mattie Delaney
Mattie Delaney (born c. 1905; date of death unknown) was an American Delta blues singer and guitarist active in the 1930s. Only two recordings by her are known: "Down the Big Road Blues" and "Tallahatchie River Blues".
Tallahatchie River Blues
