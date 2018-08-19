Cornell CampbellBorn 23 November 1945
Cornell Campbell
1945-11-23
Cornell Campbell Biography (Wikipedia)
Cornel Campbell aka Don Cornel or Don Gorgon (born 23 November 1945 in Kingston, Jamaica) is a reggae singer, best known for his trademark falsetto voice, and his recordings at Studio One in the late 1960s and his later work with Bunny Lee in the 1970s.
Cornell Campbell Tracks
The Sun
Cornell Campbell
The Sun
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p05s407j.jpglink
The Sun
Last played on
Hypocrites
Cornell Campbell
Hypocrites
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p05s407j.jpglink
Hypocrites
Last played on
Jah Jah Mi Horn Yah
Cornell Campbell
Jah Jah Mi Horn Yah
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p05s407j.jpglink
Jah Jah Mi Horn Yah
Last played on
Groove Me
Cornell Campbell
Groove Me
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p05s407j.jpglink
Groove Me
Last played on
Lovely Feeling
Cornell Campbell
Lovely Feeling
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p05s407j.jpglink
Lovely Feeling
Last played on
The Gorgon
Cornell Campbell
The Gorgon
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p05s407j.jpglink
The Gorgon
Last played on
Stardust
Cornell Campbell
Stardust
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p05s407j.jpglink
Stardust
Last played on
Natty don't go/version
Cornell Campbell
Natty don't go/version
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p05s407j.jpglink
Natty don't go/version
Last played on
Boxing Around
Cornell Campbell
Boxing Around
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p05s407j.jpglink
Boxing Around
Last played on
Father Says Dub (feat. Cornell Campbell)
Reality Chant
Reality Chant
Father Says Dub (feat. Cornell Campbell)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p05s407j.jpglink
Father Says Dub (feat. Cornell Campbell)
Performer
Last played on
Father Says (feat. Cornell Campbell)
Reality Chant
Reality Chant
Father Says (feat. Cornell Campbell)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p05s407j.jpglink
Father Says (feat. Cornell Campbell)
Performer
Last played on
King In My Empire (feat. Cornell Campbell)
Rhythm & Sound
Rhythm & Sound
King In My Empire (feat. Cornell Campbell)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p062d5xs.jpglink
King In My Empire (feat. Cornell Campbell)
Last played on
Girl of My Dreams
Cornell Campbell
Girl of My Dreams
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p05s407j.jpglink
Girl of My Dreams
Last played on
Harry Hippy
Cornell Campbell
Harry Hippy
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p05s407j.jpglink
Harry Hippy
Last played on
My Ethiopian Queen (feat. Cornell Campbell)
U. Roy
U. Roy
My Ethiopian Queen (feat. Cornell Campbell)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p05s407j.jpglink
My Ethiopian Queen (feat. Cornell Campbell)
Performer
Last played on
Pretty Looks Isn't All
Cornell Campbell
Pretty Looks Isn't All
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p05s407j.jpglink
Pretty Looks Isn't All
Last played on
Jah Jah Me Horn Yah
Cornell Campbell
Jah Jah Me Horn Yah
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p05s407j.jpglink
Jah Jah Me Horn Yah
Last played on
Give A Little Man A Great Big Hand
King Tubby
King Tubby
Give A Little Man A Great Big Hand
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqf9s.jpglink
Give A Little Man A Great Big Hand
Last played on
Stars
Cornell Campbell
Stars
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p05s407j.jpglink
Stars
Last played on
Silver And Gold
Cornell Campbell
Silver And Gold
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p05s407j.jpglink
Silver And Gold
Last played on
King In My Empire (Burial Mix) (feat. Cornell Campbell)
Rhythm & Sound
Rhythm & Sound
King In My Empire (Burial Mix) (feat. Cornell Campbell)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p062d5xs.jpglink
King In My Empire (Burial Mix) (feat. Cornell Campbell)
Last played on
Be Wise (feat. BDF)
Cornell Campbell
Be Wise (feat. BDF)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p05s407j.jpglink
Be Wise (feat. BDF)
Featured Artist
Last played on
Natty Dread In A Greenwich Farm
Cornell Campbell
Natty Dread In A Greenwich Farm
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p05s407j.jpglink
Natty Dread In A Greenwich Farm
Last played on
Only Lover
Cornell Campbell
Only Lover
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p05s407j.jpglink
Only Lover
Last played on
King In My Empire
Rhythm & Sound
King In My Empire
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p062d5xs.jpglink
King In My Empire
Last played on
Duke Of Earl
Cornell Campbell
Duke Of Earl
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p05s407j.jpglink
Duke Of Earl
Last played on
My Conversation
Cornell Campbell
My Conversation
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p05s407j.jpglink
My Conversation
Last played on
Destiny
Cornell Campbell
Destiny
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p05s407j.jpglink
Destiny
Last played on
Brentford Dub
Cornell Campbell
Brentford Dub
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p05s407j.jpglink
Brentford Dub
Last played on
Hail him
Cornell Campbell
Hail him
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p05s407j.jpglink
Hail him
Last played on
Forward Natty Dread
Cornell Campbell
Forward Natty Dread
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p05s407j.jpglink
Forward Natty Dread
Last played on
Can't Get Me Out
Cornell Campbell
Can't Get Me Out
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p05s407j.jpglink
Can't Get Me Out
Last played on
Never Give Up
Cornel Campbell
Never Give Up
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Never Give Up
Performer
Last played on
Nothing Can Stop Us
Cornel Campbell
Nothing Can Stop Us
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Nothing Can Stop Us
Performer
Last played on
How Does It Feel
Cornell Campbell
How Does It Feel
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p05s407j.jpglink
How Does It Feel
Last played on
Two face Rasta
Cornell Campbell
Two face Rasta
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p05s407j.jpglink
Two face Rasta
Last played on
Choice Of Colours
Cornell Campbell
Choice Of Colours
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p05s407j.jpglink
Choice Of Colours
Last played on
There's A Fire(Rootikal Mix feat. Soothsayers)
Cornell Campbell
Cornell Campbell
There's A Fire(Rootikal Mix feat. Soothsayers)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p05s407j.jpglink
Sunny Spells & Scattered Showers
Cornell Campbell
Sunny Spells & Scattered Showers
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p05s407j.jpglink
Sunny Spells & Scattered Showers
Last played on
Nothing Can Stop Us
Cornell Campbell
Nothing Can Stop Us
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p05s407j.jpglink
Nothing Can Stop Us
Last played on
Good Direction
Cornell Campbell
Good Direction
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p05s407j.jpglink
Good Direction
Last played on
Weed out
Cornell Campbell
Weed out
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p05s407j.jpglink
Weed out
Last played on
