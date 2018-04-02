Ida CoxBorn 25 February 1896. Died 10 November 1967
Ida Cox
1896-02-25
Ida Cox Biography (Wikipedia)
Ida Cox (born Ida M. Prather, February 26, 1888 or 1896 – November 10, 1967) was an American singer and vaudeville performer, best known for her blues performances and recordings. She was billed as "The Uncrowned Queen of the Blues".
Ida Cox Tracks
Wild Women Don't Have The Blues
Blues Ain't Nothin Else But
Cold And Blue
