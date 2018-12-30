Five StairstepsFormed 1965. Disbanded 1976
Five Stairsteps
1965
The Five Stairsteps, known as "The First Family of Soul", were an American Chicago soul group made up of five of Betty and Clarence Burke Sr.'s six children: Alohe Jean, Clarence Jr., James, Dennis, and Kenneth "Keni", and briefly, Cubie. They are best known for the 1970 song "O-o-h Child", listed at #402 on Rolling Stone's 500 Greatest Songs of All Time.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Stay Close To Me
Ooh Child
O-o-h Child
O-O-H
Playgirl's Love
Dear Prudence
Don't Waste Your Time
I'm The One Who Loves You
Don't Change Your Love
