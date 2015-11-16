Barry SadlerBorn 1 December 1940. Died 5 November 1989
1940-12-01
Barry Sadler Biography (Wikipedia)
Barry Allen Sadler (November 1, 1940 – November 5, 1989) was an American soldier, singer/songwriter, and author. Sadler served as a Green Beret medic, achieving the rank of Staff Sergeant. He served in the Vietnam War from late December 1964 to late May 1965. Most of his work has a military theme, and he is best known for his patriotic "Ballad of the Green Berets," a #1 hit in 1966.
The Ballad Of The Green Berets
