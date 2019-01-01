Sam McBratneyNorthern Ireland native; author of books for children. Born 1943
Sam McBratney
1943
Sam McBratney Biography (Wikipedia)
Sam McBratney (born 1943) is a writer from Northern Ireland. He has written more than fifty books for children and young adults, but is best known as the author of the best-selling children's book Guess How Much I Love You, which has sold more than 30 million copies worldwide, and been translated into 53 languages.
