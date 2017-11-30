Julie Byrne
Julie Byrne Biography (Wikipedia)
Julie Byrne is an American singer, songwriter and guitarist from Buffalo, New York. To date, she has released two studio albums, Rooms With Walls and Windows (2014) and Not Even Happiness (2017).
Julie Byrne Tracks
Natural Blue
Last played on
Follow My Voice
Follow My Voice
Last played on
I Live Now As A Singer
Sleepwalker
Last played on
Morning Dove
Last played on
I Live Now As A Singer (feat. Eric Littmann)
Featured Artist
Sea As It Glides (feat. Eric Littmann)
Featured Artist
Follow My Voice (feat. Eric Littmann)
Featured Artist
Follow My Voice (6 Music Session, 23rd May 2017)
Sleepwalker (6 Music Session, 23rd May 2017)
Morning Dove (Live at The Great Escape, 20th May 2017)
Natural Blue (Live from The Great Escape 2017)
Wisdom Teeth
Last played on
