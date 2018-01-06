Jacques Lu ContBorn 9 September 1977
Jacques Lu Cont
1977-09-09
Jacques Lu Cont Biography
Stuart Price (born 9 September 1977) is a three-time Grammy-winning English electronic musician, DJ, songwriter, and record producer known for his work with artists including Madonna, The Killers, New Order, Kylie Minogue, Example, Take That, Missy Elliott, Scissor Sisters, Pet Shop Boys, Brandon Flowers, Gwen Stefani, Seal, Keane, Frankmusik, Hard-Fi, Hurts and Everything Everything. His acts include his own band Zoot Woman (with Adam Blake and Johnny Blake), Les Rythmes Digitales, Paper Faces, Man With Guitar, Thin White Duke (not to be confused with David Bowie's earlier persona of the same name), and the parodic French moniker Jacques Lu Cont (though he actually grew up in Reading, England).
Jacques Lu Cont Tracks
Mr Brightside (Thin White Duke remix, 2005)
The Killers
Mr Brightside (Thin White Duke remix, 2005)
Mr Brightside (Thin White Duke remix, 2005)
Trouble (Jaques Lu Cont Remix)
The Knocks
Trouble (Jaques Lu Cont Remix)
Trouble (Jaques Lu Cont Remix)
Church
Jacques Lu Cont
Church
Church
Soothe My Soul (Steve Angello Vs Jacques Lu Cont Remix)
Depeche Mode
Soothe My Soul (Steve Angello Vs Jacques Lu Cont Remix)
Soothe My Soul (Steve Angello Vs Jacques Lu Cont Remix)
Feel Of Love (Boyz Noise and Djedotronic Remix) (feat. Jamie Lidell)
Jacques Lu Cont
Feel Of Love (Boyz Noise and Djedotronic Remix) (feat. Jamie Lidell)
Feel Of Love (Boyz Noise and Djedotronic Remix) (feat. Jamie Lidell)
Safe With You (feat. Malin Dahlström)
Jacques Lu Cont
Safe With You (feat. Malin Dahlström)
Safe With You (feat. Malin Dahlström)
If You Wait (Jacques Lu Cont Remix)
London Grammar
If You Wait (Jacques Lu Cont Remix)
If You Wait (Jacques Lu Cont Remix)
Safe With You (Keys N Krates Remix)
Alex Metric
Safe With You (Keys N Krates Remix)
Safe With You (Keys N Krates Remix)
Safe With You
Jacques Lu Cont
Safe With You
Safe With You
Peanut Butter Jelly (Jacques Lu Cont Remix)
Galantis
Peanut Butter Jelly (Jacques Lu Cont Remix)
Peanut Butter Jelly (Jacques Lu Cont Remix)
Safe With You (Keys N Krates Remix)
Jacques Lu Cont
Safe With You (Keys N Krates Remix)
Safe With You (Keys N Krates Remix)
Avalon (Jacques Lu Cont Mix)
Juliet
Avalon (Jacques Lu Cont Mix)
Avalon (Jacques Lu Cont Mix)
Feel of Love (feat. Jamie Lidell)
Tensnake
Feel of Love (feat. Jamie Lidell)
Feel of Love (feat. Jamie Lidell)
A Pain That I'm Used To (Jacques Lu Cont Remix)
Depeche Mode
A Pain That I'm Used To (Jacques Lu Cont Remix)
A Pain That I'm Used To (Jacques Lu Cont Remix)
What You Waiting For? (Jacques Lu Cont remix)
Gwen Stefani
What You Waiting For? (Jacques Lu Cont remix)
What You Waiting For? (Jacques Lu Cont remix)
Feel Of Love (Kaytranada Remix)
Jacques Lu Cont
Feel Of Love (Kaytranada Remix)
Feel Of Love (Kaytranada Remix)
Feel The Love (Kaytranada Remix)
Tensnake
Feel The Love (Kaytranada Remix)
Feel The Love (Kaytranada Remix)
