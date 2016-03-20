Khemmis is an American doom metal band from Denver, Colorado formed in 2012. Their second studio album, Hunted, was ranked 11th on Rolling Stone's 20 best metal albums of 2016 and 1st on Decibel Magazine's Top 40 Albums of 2016.

They are named after an ancient city located in Egypt, now known as Akhmim.

In July 2017, the band announced that they had signed to Nuclear Blast (via licensing deal with 20 Buck Spin) for the release of their third album.