KhemmisDoom metal band from Denver, Colorado. Formed November 2012
Khemmis
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop1.jpg
2012-11
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/425780ef-6214-41cb-a867-4a3aafd4c6e3
Khemmis Biography (Wikipedia)
Khemmis is an American doom metal band from Denver, Colorado formed in 2012. Their second studio album, Hunted, was ranked 11th on Rolling Stone's 20 best metal albums of 2016 and 1st on Decibel Magazine's Top 40 Albums of 2016.
They are named after an ancient city located in Egypt, now known as Akhmim.
In July 2017, the band announced that they had signed to Nuclear Blast (via licensing deal with 20 Buck Spin) for the release of their third album.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Khemmis Tracks
Sort by
Ash, Cinder, Smoke
Khemmis
Ash, Cinder, Smoke
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Back to artist