John MilesUK singer/songwriter/guitarist/keyboardist. Born 23 April 1949
1949-04-23
John Miles Biography (Wikipedia)
John Miles (born John Errington, 23 April 1949, Jarrow, County Durham, England) is a British rock music vocalist, songwriter, guitarist and keyboard player, best known for his 1976 Top 3 UK hit single, "Music". He won the "Outstanding Musical Achievement" award at the 2017 Progressive Music Awards.
John Miles Tracks
Music
Music
Remember Yesterday
John Miles
Remember Yesterday
Remember Yesterday
Music
Highfly
John Miles
Highfly
Highfly
