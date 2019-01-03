Mac & Katie Kissoon
Mac & Katie Kissoon
Mac & Katie Kissoon Biography (Wikipedia)
Mac and Katie Kissoon are a male and female vocal duo, consisting of brother and sister Mac Kissoon (born Gerald Farthing, November 11, 1943, Port of Spain, Trinidad and Tobago) and Katie Kissoon (born Katherine Farthing, March 11, 1951, Port of Spain).
Mac & Katie Kissoon Tracks
Don't Do It Baby
Like A Butterfly
Sugar Candy Kisses
Freedom
