Guillemots (stylized as gUiLLeMoTs) are a indie rock band formed in November 2004. The band consists of 3 members: Fyfe Dangerfield, Aristazabal Hawkes, and Greig Stewart. Past members include MC Lord Magrão, who left the band in June 2013 to focus on his new band LUNGS.

Formed and based in London, the band's members have been compiled from England, Scotland, Brazil and Canada. Their first album, Through the Windowpane, was nominated for the 2006 Mercury Music Prize. The band has experienced some chart success, with their single "Get Over It" reaching number 20 in the UK Singles Chart in March 2008. Their second album, Red, reached number 9 in the UK Albums Chart in the same month. After touring all through 2008 and Fyfe releasing a solo record the band finished their third record Walk the River released on 18 April 2011. The band's fourth album Hello Land! was released 7 May 2012.