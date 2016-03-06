Ekaterina MurinaPiano
Ekaterina Murina
Ekaterina Murina Tracks
Over The Fields
Over The Fields
Orchestra
Last played on
Gianni Schicchi - opera in one act
Giacomo Puccini
Gianni Schicchi - opera in one act
Last played on
15 Songs Op.26 - No 15, 'everything passes'
Sergei Rachmaninov
15 Songs Op.26 - No 15, 'everything passes'
15 Songs Op.26 - No 10, 'at my window'
Sergei Rachmaninov
15 Songs Op.26 - No 10, 'at my window'
15 Songs Op.26 - No 3, 'we shall rest'
Sergei Rachmaninov
15 Songs Op.26 - No 3, 'we shall rest'
15 Songs Op.26 - No 1, 'the heart's secret'
Sergei Rachmaninov
15 Songs Op.26 - No 1, 'the heart's secret'
Stabat Mater
Gioachino Rossini
Stabat Mater
Conductor
Last played on
