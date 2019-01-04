FaceUK grime MC, a.k.a. 2 Face. Member of Firecamp
Face
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop1.jpg
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/42547ca4-99e5-4137-8583-f1c3d4fa1bb0
Face Tracks
Sort by
Pow 2011 (feat. Jme, Wiley, Chip, Face, P Money, Ghetts & Kano)
Lethal Bizzle
Pow 2011 (feat. Jme, Wiley, Chip, Face, P Money, Ghetts & Kano)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01btcl8.jpglink
Pow 2011 (feat. Jme, Wiley, Chip, Face, P Money, Ghetts & Kano)
Last played on
Box In Your Mouth (feat. Jme & Face)
Lethal Bizzle
Box In Your Mouth (feat. Jme & Face)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p04b9r32.jpglink
Box In Your Mouth (feat. Jme & Face)
Last played on
Harder (feat. Face)
Notion
Harder (feat. Face)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p04b15m8.jpglink
Harder (feat. Face)
Last played on
Box (feat. Jme & Face)
Lethal Bizzle
Box (feat. Jme & Face)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p03m65q7.jpglink
Box (feat. Jme & Face)
Last played on
Box (Mistajam Dubplate) (feat. Jme & Face)
Lethal Bizzle
Box (Mistajam Dubplate) (feat. Jme & Face)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p04b9r32.jpglink
Box (Mistajam Dubplate) (feat. Jme & Face)
Last played on
Fully Ignored (feat. Face, Footsie & President T)
Heavytrackerz
Fully Ignored (feat. Face, Footsie & President T)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p02gl0qw.jpglink
Fully Ignored (feat. Face, Footsie & President T)
Performer
Last played on
Fully Ignored (feat. Face, Footsie & Prez T)
The Heavytrackerz
Fully Ignored (feat. Face, Footsie & Prez T)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p02n5y0m.jpglink
Fully Ignored (feat. Face, Footsie & Prez T)
Last played on
Back to artist