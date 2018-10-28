Alicia de LarrochaBorn 23 May 1923. Died 25 September 2009
Alicia de Larrocha
1923-05-23
Alicia de Larrocha Biography (Wikipedia)
Alicia de Larrocha y de la Calle (23 May 1923 – 25 September 2009) was a Spanish pianist and composer. She was considered one of the great piano legends of the 20th century. Reuters called her "the greatest Spanish pianist in history", Time "one of the world's most outstanding pianists" and The Guardian "the leading Spanish pianist of her time".
She won multiple Grammy Awards and a Prince of Asturias Award for the Arts. She is credited with bringing greater popularity to the compositions of Isaac Albéniz and Enrique Granados. In 1995, she became the first Spanish artist to win the UNESCO Prize.
4 Pieces Espanolas: IV. Andaluza
Manuel de Falla
Sonata in D minor, Kk.9
Domenico Scarlatti
The Maiden and The Nightingale (Goyescas)
Enrique Granados
Espana Op 165: no2. Tango
Alicia de Larrocha
Rondo in D major, K 485
Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart
Romance in F sharp major, Op. 28 no. 2
Robert Schumann
Iberia Book 3 (El Polo)
Isaac Albéniz
Iberia - 'El Albayzin'
Isaac Albéniz
Preludio No. 7: A Alicia de Larrocha (1949)
Federico Mompou
Fantasia In C Minor K475
Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart
Iberia Book 2 - Rondena
Isaac Albéniz
Granados: Goyescas: Quejas o La maja y el ruisenor
Enrique Granados
Suite española No 1 (Asturias)
Isaac Albéniz
Rondena (Iberia Bk.2)
Isaac Albéniz
Ibera, Book 2: No.3 Triana
Isaac Albéniz
Jota (La vida breve)
Manuel de Falla
Suite española No.1: No.3 'Sevillanas'
Isaac Albéniz
Castilla (Suite espagnola)
Isaac Albéniz
Prelude in D flat major, Op 28 No 15, 'Raindrop'
Frédéric Chopin
Navarra
Isaac Albéniz
Iberia Book 4 (Malaga)
Isaac Albéniz
Piano Concerto in C Op15
Ludwig van Beethoven
Andaluza (Danzas españolas Set 2)
Enrique Granados
Iberia Book 1 (Fête-Dieu à Seville)
Isaac Albéniz
Sonata in G, K. 13
Domenico Scarlatti
Suite española No 1 (Aragon)
Isaac Albéniz
Keyboard Sonata No 84 in D major
Padre Antonio Soler
Suite española No 1 (Cadiz)
Isaac Albéniz
Spanish Dances, Op.37: No.2 Oriental
Enrique Granados
Rondalla aragonesa (12 Danzas españolas)
Enrique Granados
Suite espanola, Op. 47: Granada; Asturias; Cuba; Castilla
Isaac Albéniz
Danzas v Op 37; No 4 Villanesca
Enrique Granados
Symphonic Variations
César Franck
Serenata del espectro, from Goyescas
Granados & Alicia de Larrocha
Zapateado; Sacromont (Danzas andaluzas; Danzas gitanas)
Joaquín Turina
Asturias
Isaac Albéniz
El Puerto (Iberia Book 1)
Isaac Albéniz
Allegro de Concierto Op.46
Enrique Granados
Past BBC Events
Proms 1987: Prom 49
https://www.bbc.co.uk/events/ej2xj5
Royal Albert Hall
1987-08-29T18:51:25
29
Aug
1987
Proms 1987: Prom 49
Royal Albert Hall
Proms 1986: Prom 40
https://www.bbc.co.uk/events/ej89rz
Royal Albert Hall
1986-08-25T18:51:25
25
Aug
1986
Proms 1986: Prom 40
Royal Albert Hall
Proms 1985: Prom 45
https://www.bbc.co.uk/events/e689rz
Royal Albert Hall
1985-08-30T18:51:25
30
Aug
1985
Proms 1985: Prom 45
Royal Albert Hall
Proms 1984: Prom 27
https://www.bbc.co.uk/events/ewqfxj
Royal Albert Hall
1984-08-15T18:51:25
15
Aug
1984
Proms 1984: Prom 27
Royal Albert Hall
Proms 1981: Prom 37
https://www.bbc.co.uk/events/emb3d4
Royal Albert Hall
1981-08-24T18:51:25
24
Aug
1981
Proms 1981: Prom 37
Royal Albert Hall
