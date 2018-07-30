Thomas Lee Bahler (also spelled Bähler; born June 1, 1943), is an American singer, composer, songwriter, arranger, producer, and author. He is the younger brother of singer, arranger, conductor and composer John Bahler. Bahler is most known for his song, "She's Out of My Life", recorded by Michael Jackson, the song was originally written for Frank Sinatra, who never recorded it.

In Bahler's early career, he worked with Jan Berry (of Jan and Dean). Later, he and his elder brother John were vocalists in the Ron Hicklin Singers. Together with the Wrecking Crew, the Bahler brothers have sung, produced, and arranged hundreds of worldwide hits. They were the featured background voices on The Partridge Family recordings in the 1970s.