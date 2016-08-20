Plan 9Neo-psychedelic band. Formed 1979
Plan 9
1979
Plan 9 Biography
Plan 9 is an American neo-psychedelic band from Rhode Island formed in 1979.
The group was named for the 1950s science fiction film Plan 9 from Outer Space.
The Calgary Herald wrote, in 1989, "Its music has that spirited, no-holds-barred feel of rock from the '60s while managing to not sound dated."
Plan 9 Tracks
Machines
One Thing To Say
Try To Run
Unknown
