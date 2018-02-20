Heather Woods Broderick
Heather Woods Broderick
Heather Woods Broderick is an American musician and composer. She has released solo material under her own name, been a member of Efterklang, Horse Feathers and Loch Lomond, and been a member of the backing bands of Laura Gibson, Sharon Van Etten, and Lisa Hannigan.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Home Winds
Heather Woods Broderick
Home Winds
Home Winds
This Land Is Your Land
Heather Woods Broderick
This Land Is Your Land
This Land Is Your Land
Wyoming
Heather Woods Broderick
Wyoming
Wyoming
