Ben DawsonPianist. Born 1982
Ben Dawson
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop1.jpg
1982
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/4247b19b-5250-45e8-ba7d-e569efab9b5f
Ben Dawson Tracks
Sort by
The Passing of the Year
Jonathan Dove
The Passing of the Year
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p05hg50j.jpglink
The Passing of the Year
Last played on
Surabaya Johnny
Kurt Weill
Surabaya Johnny
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqxm4.jpglink
Surabaya Johnny
Last played on
Surabaya Johnny
Bertolt Brecht
Surabaya Johnny
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Surabaya Johnny
The German Miserere
Bertolt Brecht
The German Miserere
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
The German Miserere
Alles Schwindel
Mischa Spoliansky
Alles Schwindel
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Alles Schwindel
Back to artist