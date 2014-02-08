Treefight for Sunlight is a four-piece indie pop band from North Jutland, Denmark. The group's current line-up consists of Mathias Sørensen (drums,vocals), Morten Winther Nielsen (guitar, vocals), Christian Rohde Lindinger (bass, vocals), Niels Kirk (piano, vocals). They are produced by Tambourhinoceros in Denmark, Bella Union in the United Kingdom, and Friendly Fire Recordings in the United States. They are known for their unique piano-driven melodies, their combination of folk and psychedelic influences, and their use of upbeat, and sometimes nonsensical lyrics.