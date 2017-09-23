David LiebmanSaxophonist. Born 4 September 1946
David Liebman
1946-09-04
David Liebman Biography (Wikipedia)
David Liebman (born September 4, 1946) is an American saxophonist and flautist.
In June 2010, he received a NEA Jazz Masters lifetime achievement award from the National Endowment for the Arts (NEA).
David Liebman Tracks
Locomotion
David Liebman
Locomotion
Locomotion
The Loneliness of a Long Distance Runner Themes: Mind and Body - Solo Tenor Sax
David Liebman
The Loneliness of a Long Distance Runner Themes: Mind and Body - Solo Tenor Sax
Drum Ode
David Liebman
Drum Ode
Drum Ode
Rewrite Of Spring: Studio Version
Lars Moller, Igor Stravinsky & David Liebman
Rewrite Of Spring: Studio Version
Rewrite Of Spring: Studio Version
You And The Night And The Music
Vein Cage
You And The Night And The Music
You And The Night And The Music
Waking With A Start
David Liebman
Waking With A Start
Waking With A Start
Performer
Wow
David Liebman
Wow
Wow
