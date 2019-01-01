Aureliano PertileTenor. Born 9 November 1885. Died 11 January 1952
Aureliano Pertile
1885-11-09
Aureliano Pertile Biography (Wikipedia)
Aureliano Pertile (9 November 1885, Montagnana - 11 January 1952, Milan) was an Italian lyric-dramatic tenor. Many critics consider him one of the most exciting operatic artists of the inter-war period, and one of the most important tenors of the entire 20th century.
Amor ti vieta (from Fedora)
