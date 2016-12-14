HalogenAustralian pop/rock band. Formed 1998
Halogen
1998
Halogen Biography (Wikipedia)
Halogen was a five-piece band from Perth, Western Australia. Formed in 1998 by two expatriate New Zealanders - Jasmine Yee and Frans Bisschops.
You (Halogen Remix)
Lost Kings
You (Halogen Remix)
You (Halogen Remix)
