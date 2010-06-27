Jonathan Whitehead is a musician, born in 1960 in Denton, Lancashire, who has written music for television comedies such as The Day Today, Brass Eye, Black Books, Green Wing, Campus and Nathan Barley. He studied music at the University of Bristol and now lives in London with his wife and two children, he also has a child from a previous marriage. He sometimes writes under the name "Trellis".

His music for Green Wing was nominated for a BAFTA and won the RTS Award for Best Original Music. A selection of music from the series was released on CD under Whitehead's artistic nom de plume, Trellis.

Serious documentary and drama scores composed by Whitehead include War In Europe and The Clintons' Marriage of Power for MBC, Metropolis (with James Purefoy), three series of Medics for Granada and Kay Mellor's latest drama series Strictly Confidential for ITV.