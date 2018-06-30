Dan Siegel
Dan Siegel Biography (Wikipedia)
Dan Siegel (born in Seattle, Washington) is a pianist, composer, and record producer. His earlier music has been described as new age, while his more recent work has been called contemporary jazz.
Dan Siegel Tracks
Strange Sky
Strange Sky
Arabesque
Arabesque
Bad Habit
Bad Habit
