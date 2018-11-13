Arnaldo Cohen
Arnaldo Cohen
Arnaldo Cohen Biography (Wikipedia)
Arnaldo Cohen (Rio de Janeiro - 22 April 1948) is a Brazilian pianist.
Arnaldo Cohen Tracks
Gaucho - Tango Brasileiro
Chiquinha Gonzaga
Gaucho - Tango Brasileiro
Gaucho - Tango Brasileiro
Waltz No.7 (feat. Radamés Gnattali)
Arnaldo Cohen
Waltz No.7 (feat. Radamés Gnattali)
Waltz No.7 (feat. Radamés Gnattali)
Burleske in D Minor, Op.11 (feat. Arnaldo Cohen, Giancarlo Guerrero & São Paulo Symphony Orchestra)
Richard Strauss
Burleske in D Minor, Op.11 (feat. Arnaldo Cohen, Giancarlo Guerrero & São Paulo Symphony Orchestra)
Burleske in D Minor, Op.11 (feat. Arnaldo Cohen, Giancarlo Guerrero & São Paulo Symphony Orchestra)
