Tyrone BrunsonAmerican male singer/musician, who played the bass guitar.. Born 22 March 1956. Died 25 May 2013
Tyrone Brunson
Tyrone Brunson (born Calvin Tyrone Brunson; March 22, 1956 – May 25, 2013) was an American singer and musician, who played the bass guitar. One of his most successful singles was an electro-funk instrumental titled "The Smurf" (1982), which reached #14 on the Billboard R&B chart in 1983 and led to further dance records about The Smurfs.
