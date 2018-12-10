Tyrone Brunson (born Calvin Tyrone Brunson; March 22, 1956 – May 25, 2013) was an American singer and musician, who played the bass guitar. One of his most successful singles was an electro-funk instrumental titled "The Smurf" (1982), which reached #14 on the Billboard R&B chart in 1983 and led to further dance records about The Smurfs.