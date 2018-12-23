Explosions in the SkyFormed 4 July 1999
Explosions in the Sky
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/960x540/p01bqsw8.jpg
1999-07-04
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/4236acde-2ce2-441c-a3d4-38d55f1b5474
Explosions in the Sky Biography (Wikipedia)
Explosions in the Sky is an American post-rock band from Texas. The quartet originally played under the name Breaker Morant, then changed to the current name in 1999. The band has garnered popularity beyond the post-rock scene for their elaborately developed guitar work, narratively styled instrumentals - what they refer to as "cathartic mini-symphonies" - and their enthusiastic and emotional live shows. They primarily play with three electric guitars and a drum kit, although band member Michael James will at times exchange his electric guitar for a bass guitar. The band has later added a fifth member to their live performances. The band's music is almost purely instrumental.
Explosions in the Sky Performances & Interviews
Explosions in the Sky - Glastonbury 2016 Highlights
The mesmerising and immeasurably loud post-rock band set the bar at Glastonbury.
Explosions in the Sky - Glastonbury 2016 Highlights
Explosions in the Sky Tracks
So Long Lonesome
Explosions in the Sky
So Long Lonesome
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqsw8.jpglink
So Long Lonesome
Last played on
First Breath After Coma
Explosions in the Sky
First Breath After Coma
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqsw8.jpglink
First Breath After Coma
Last played on
Human Qualities
Explosions in the Sky
Human Qualities
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqsw8.jpglink
Human Qualities
Last played on
Memorial - BBC Session 11/02/2004
Explosions in the Sky
Memorial - BBC Session 11/02/2004
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqsw8.jpglink
Memorial - BBC Session 11/02/2004
Last played on
The Long Spring - BBC Session 11/02/2004
Explosions in the Sky
The Long Spring - BBC Session 11/02/2004
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqsw8.jpglink
The Long Spring - BBC Session 11/02/2004
Last played on
The Only Moment We Were Alone
Explosions in the Sky
The Only Moment We Were Alone
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqsw8.jpglink
The Only Moment We Were Alone
Last played on
Six Days At The Bottom of The Ocean
Explosions in the Sky
Six Days At The Bottom of The Ocean
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqsw8.jpglink
Your Hand In Mine
Explosions in the Sky
Your Hand In Mine
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqsw8.jpglink
Waking Up
Explosions in the Sky
Waking Up
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqsw8.jpglink
Waking Up
Last played on
Disintegration Anxiety (Glastonbury 2016)
Explosions in the Sky
Disintegration Anxiety (Glastonbury 2016)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p03zd79w.jpglink
Your Hand In Mine (Glastonbury 2016)
Explosions in the Sky
Your Hand In Mine (Glastonbury 2016)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p03zd79w.jpglink
Your Hand In Mine (Glastonbury 2016)
Last played on
Remember Me As A Time Of Day
Explosions in the Sky
Remember Me As A Time Of Day
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqsw8.jpglink
Remember Me As A Time Of Day
Last played on
Losing The Light
Explosions in the Sky
Losing The Light
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqsw8.jpglink
Losing The Light
Last played on
The Ecstatics (Glastonbury 2016)
Explosions in the Sky
The Ecstatics (Glastonbury 2016)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p03zd79w.jpglink
The Long Spring
Explosions in the Sky
The Long Spring
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqsw8.jpglink
The Long Spring
Last played on
Infinite Orbit
Explosions in the Sky
Infinite Orbit
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqsw8.jpglink
Infinite Orbit
Last played on
Colours in Space
Explosions in the Sky
Colours in Space
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqsw8.jpglink
Disintegration Anxiety
Explosions in the Sky
Disintegration Anxiety
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqsw8.jpglink
Tangle Formations
Explosions in the Sky
Tangle Formations
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqsw8.jpglink
Landing Cliffs
Explosions in the Sky
Landing Cliffs
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqsw8.jpglink
Landing Cliffs
Last played on
The Ecstatics
Explosions in the Sky
The Ecstatics
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqsw8.jpglink
The Ecstatics
Last played on
Past BBC Events
Glastonbury: 2016
https://www.bbc.co.uk/events/ewcj5v/acts/avr4mb
Worthy Farm, Pilton
2016-06-24T18:36:55
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/208x117/p03zd79w.jpg
24
Jun
2016
Glastonbury: 2016
19:30
Worthy Farm, Pilton
Back to artist