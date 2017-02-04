The FirstFinnish band. Formed 1964
The First
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop1.jpg
1964
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/4236959e-fac3-4c2c-a102-f464ea7a985a
The First Tracks
Sort by
Return
The First
Return
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Return
Last played on
Streams
The First
Streams
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Streams
Last played on
I'm Your Plaything
The First
I'm Your Plaything
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
I'm Your Plaything
Last played on
Love. Regret. Forgive. Forget.
The First
Love. Regret. Forgive. Forget.
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
The First Links
Similar Artists
Back to artist