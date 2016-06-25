Hugh AstonBorn 1485. Died November 1558
Hugh Aston
1485
Hugh Aston Biography (Wikipedia)
Hugh Aston (also spelled Asseton, Assheton, Ashton, Haston; c. 1485 – buried 17 November 1558) was an English composer of the early Tudor period. While little of his music survives, he is notable for his innovative keyboard and church music writing.[citation needed] He was also politically active, a mayor, Member of Parliament, and Alderman.
Hugh Aston Tracks
Gaude virgo mater Christi
Hugh Aston
Gaude virgo mater Christi
Gaude virgo mater Christi
Last played on
Hugh Ashton's Maske
Hugh Aston
Hugh Ashton's Maske
Hugh Ashton's Maske
Last played on
Hugh Ashton's Maske
The Flautadours & Hugh Aston
Hugh Ashton's Maske
Hugh Ashton's Maske
Last played on
