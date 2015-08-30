Joseph "Ziggy" Modeliste (born December 28, 1948, also known as Zigaboo) is an American drummer best known as a founding member of the funk band The Meters. He is widely considered an innovator in the funk genre and New Orleans style drumming. The Meters' music had a defining role and set the stylistic tone of New Orleans funk. Due to his work with the band, Modeliste is credited as an integral part of bringing New Orleans second-line grooves into popular music.

As a songwriter and session musician Modeliste's work is featured in numerous albums by various artists. His drum grooves appear in hundreds of hip hop samples, television and film. He has released four solo albums. He resides in the San Francisco bay area and continues to perform and tour.