Vladimir Vladimirovich Sofronitsky (or Sofronitzky; Russian: Влади́мир Влади́мирович Софрони́цкий, Vladimir Sofronitskij; May 8 [O.S. April 25] 1901 – August 26, 1961) was a Soviet-Russian classical pianist, best known as an interpreter of the Russian composer Alexander Scriabin and Frédéric Chopin.

