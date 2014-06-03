Love Jones is an American band from Louisville, Kentucky formed in the spring of 1990 by Ben Daughtrey (vocals, percussion) and Barry Thomas (bass), with Chris Hawpe (vocals, guitar), Jonathan Palmer (vocals) and Stuart Johnson (drums).

According to Entertainment Weekly, Love Jones was a leader of the "Cocktail Nation" groups of the early 1990s. The genre — which included Combustible Edison, Squirrel Nut Zippers and Big Bad Voodoo Daddy — was a reaction to the grunge/alternative music of the early 1990s. Cocktail Nation bands celebrated the aesthetics and music of the 1950s and early 1960s — lounge jazz, crooning pop, and martinis. Love Jones played any sort of pop music that fit within that label: pop, blues, R&B, bossa nova, doo wop.

Love Jones formed in Louisville in 1990, along with bands like Slint and Palace Brothers, demonstrating the diversity of the Louisville music scene. In 1992, Love Jones moved to Los Angeles and staged a weekly Thursday night residency show at the famed nightclub Largo. The show featured frequent guest performer Jon Brion, who appears on several Love Jones recordings.