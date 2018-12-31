Vic DamoneBorn 12 June 1928. Died 11 February 2018
Vic Damone
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/960x540/p01br5yq.jpg
1928-06-12
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/423066e2-4dcb-4014-b824-cc55933f0bf0
Vic Damone Biography (Wikipedia)
Vic Damone (born Vito Rocco Farinola; June 12, 1928 – February 11, 2018) was an American traditional pop and big band singer, actor, radio and television presenter, and entertainer. He is best known for his performances of songs such as the number one hit "You're Breaking My Heart", and "On the Street Where You Live" (from My Fair Lady) and "My Heart Cries for You" which were both number four hits.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Vic Damone Performances & Interviews
Vic Damone Tracks
Sort by
On The Street Where You Live
Vic Damone
On The Street Where You Live
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01br5yq.jpglink
On The Street Where You Live
Last played on
Like Someone In Love
Vic Damone
Like Someone In Love
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01br5yq.jpglink
Like Someone In Love
Last played on
Let's Sit This One Out
Vic Damone
Let's Sit This One Out
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01br5yq.jpglink
Let's Sit This One Out
Last played on
An Affair To Remember
Vic Damone
An Affair To Remember
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01br5yq.jpglink
An Affair To Remember
Last played on
My Baby Loves To Swing
Vic Damone
My Baby Loves To Swing
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01br5yq.jpglink
My Baby Loves To Swing
Last played on
Stranger in Paradise
Ann Blyth
Stranger in Paradise
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01br5yq.jpglink
Stranger in Paradise
Last played on
I Could Write A Book
Vic Damone
I Could Write A Book
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01br5yq.jpglink
I Could Write A Book
Last played on
Let's Fall In Love
Vic Damone
Let's Fall In Love
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01br5yq.jpglink
Let's Fall In Love
Last played on
Speak Low
Vic Damone
Speak Low
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01br5yq.jpglink
Speak Low
Last played on
You're Breaking My Heart
Vic Damone
You're Breaking My Heart
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01br5yq.jpglink
You're Breaking My Heart
Last played on
Almost Like Being In Love
Vic Damone
Almost Like Being In Love
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01br5yq.jpglink
Almost Like Being In Love
Last played on
And This is My Beloved
Howard Keel
And This is My Beloved
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p05gkzzh.jpglink
And This is My Beloved
Last played on
There I've Said it Again
Vic Damone
There I've Said it Again
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01br5yq.jpglink
There I've Said it Again
Last played on
The Pleasure Of Her Company
Vic Damone
The Pleasure Of Her Company
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01br5yq.jpglink
The Pleasure Of Her Company
Last played on
April In Portugal
Vic Damone
April In Portugal
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01br5yq.jpglink
April In Portugal
Last played on
Close As Pages In A Book
Vic Damone
Close As Pages In A Book
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01br5yq.jpglink
Close As Pages In A Book
Last played on
I Have But One Heart
Vic Damone
I Have But One Heart
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01br5yq.jpglink
I Have But One Heart
Last played on
The Things We Did Last Summer
Vic Damone
The Things We Did Last Summer
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01br5yq.jpglink
The Things We Did Last Summer
Last played on
Moon River
Vic Damone
Moon River
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01br5yq.jpglink
Moon River
Last played on
Smoke Gets in Your Eyes
Vic Damone
Smoke Gets in Your Eyes
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01br5yq.jpglink
Smoke Gets in Your Eyes
Last played on
The More I See You
Vic Damone
The More I See You
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01br5yq.jpglink
The More I See You
Last played on
Time After Time
Vic Damone
Time After Time
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01br5yq.jpglink
Time After Time
Last played on
When My Sugar Walks Down the Street
Vic Damone
When My Sugar Walks Down the Street
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01br5yq.jpglink
When My Sugar Walks Down the Street
Last played on
Gigi
Vic Damone
Gigi
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01br5yq.jpglink
Gigi
Last played on
A Dreamer's Holiday
Vic Damone
A Dreamer's Holiday
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01br5yq.jpglink
A Dreamer's Holiday
Last played on
Do I Love You Because You'Re Beautiful
Vic Damone
Do I Love You Because You'Re Beautiful
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01br5yq.jpglink
Do I Love You Because You'Re Beautiful
Last played on
Playlists featuring Vic Damone
Vic Damone Links
Similar Artists
Performances & Interviews from Similar Artists
Back to artist