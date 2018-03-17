Sheila HyltonBorn 1956
Sheila Hylton
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop1.jpg
1956
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/42250089-3cd8-42ff-b910-d21e64c720bd
Sheila Hylton Biography (Wikipedia)
Sheila Hylton (born 1956) is a British reggae singer who spent most of her childhood in Kingston, Jamaica. She is best known for the singles "Breakfast in Bed" and "The Bed's Too Big Without You".
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Sheila Hylton Tracks
Sort by
Bed's Too Big Without You
Sheila Hylton
Bed's Too Big Without You
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Bed's Too Big Without You
Last played on
True Love
Dennis Brown
True Love
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqf9s.jpglink
True Love
Last played on
The Bed's Too Big Without You
Sheila Hylton
The Bed's Too Big Without You
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqh3b.jpglink
The Bed's Too Big Without You
Last played on
Sheila Hylton Links
Similar Artists
Back to artist