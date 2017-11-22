Laurence DaleBorn 1957
Laurence Dale
1957
Laurence Dale Biography (Wikipedia)
Laurence Dale (born 1957) is an English tenor, artistic director and conductor.
Laurence Dale Tracks
St Cecilia Mass (Sanctus)
Charles‐François Gounod
St Cecilia Mass (Sanctus)
St Cecilia Mass (Sanctus)
Incidental music for La Tempête Op.18
Ernest Chausson
Incidental music for La Tempête Op.18
Incidental music for La Tempête Op.18
Messe solennelle de Sainte Cecile for sop, tenor, bass, chorus, orch. & organ
Charles‐François Gounod
Messe solennelle de Sainte Cecile for sop, tenor, bass, chorus, orch. & organ
Messe solennelle de Sainte Cecile for sop, tenor, bass, chorus, orch. & organ
St Cecilia Mass - Sanctus - Gounod
Laurence Dale
St Cecilia Mass - Sanctus - Gounod
St Cecilia Mass - Sanctus - Gounod
Orfeo (Act II, excerpt) (feat. Jennifer Larmore, Laurence Dale, René Jacobs & Concerto Vocale)
Claudio Monteverdi
Orfeo (Act II, excerpt) (feat. Jennifer Larmore, Laurence Dale, René Jacobs & Concerto Vocale)
Orfeo (Act II, excerpt) (feat. Jennifer Larmore, Laurence Dale, René Jacobs & Concerto Vocale)
Sanctus St Cecilia Mass
Laurence Dale
Sanctus St Cecilia Mass
Past BBC Events
Proms 1999: Prom 24
Royal Albert Hall
1999-08-04T18:33:28
4
Aug
1999
Proms 1999: Prom 24
Royal Albert Hall
Proms 1991: Prom 19
Royal Albert Hall
1991-08-04T18:33:28
4
Aug
1991
Proms 1991: Prom 19
Royal Albert Hall
Proms 1990: Prom 42
Royal Albert Hall
1990-08-26T18:33:28
26
Aug
1990
Proms 1990: Prom 42
Royal Albert Hall
Proms 1988: Prom 12
Royal Albert Hall
1988-07-31T18:33:28
31
Jul
1988
Proms 1988: Prom 12
Royal Albert Hall
Proms 1983: Prom 20
Royal Albert Hall
1983-08-11T18:33:28
11
Aug
1983
Proms 1983: Prom 20
Royal Albert Hall
