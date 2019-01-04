Shawn ColvinBorn 10 January 1956
Shawn Colvin
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/960x540/p01bqg2w.jpg
1956-01-10
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/42222090-c5e5-4243-8582-c29bc8b63ec6
Shawn Colvin Biography (Wikipedia)
Shawn Colvin (born January 10, 1956) is an American singer-songwriter and musician. While Colvin has been a solo recording artist for nearly 30 years, she is perhaps best known for her 1997 Grammy-winning song, "Sunny Came Home".
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Shawn Colvin Performances & Interviews
Steve Earle and Shawn Colvin
2016-06-14
Americana singer-songwriters talk about their new collaboration
Steve Earle and Shawn Colvin
Shawn Colvin Tracks
Sunny Came Home
Shawn Colvin
Sunny Came Home
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p02mpv8y.jpglink
Sunny Came Home
Last played on
This Must Be The Place (Live)
Shawn Colvin
This Must Be The Place (Live)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p02mpv8y.jpglink
Love Came Down at Christmas
Shawn Colvin
Love Came Down at Christmas
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p02mpv8y.jpglink
Little Road to Bethlehem
Shawn Colvin
Little Road to Bethlehem
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p02mpv8y.jpglink
Little Road to Bethlehem
Last played on
I Don't Need Anything This Christmas
Shawn Colvin
I Don't Need Anything This Christmas
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p02mpv8y.jpglink
I Don't Need Anything This Christmas
Last played on
Whole New You
Shawn Colvin
Whole New You
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p02mpv8y.jpglink
Whole New You
Last played on
Never Saw Blue Like That
Shawn Colvin
Never Saw Blue Like That
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p02mpv8y.jpglink
Never Saw Blue Like That
Last played on
Every Little Thing (He) Does Is Magic
Shawn Colvin
Every Little Thing (He) Does Is Magic
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p02mpv8y.jpglink
Every Little Thing (He) Does Is Magic
Last played on
Come What May
Shawn Colvin
Come What May
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p02mpv8y.jpglink
Come What May
Last played on
Back To Salome
Shawn Colvin
Back To Salome
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p02mpv8y.jpglink
Back To Salome
Last played on
Round of Blues
Shawn Colvin
Round of Blues
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p02mpv8y.jpglink
Round of Blues
Last played on
(Looking for) The Heart of Saturday Night
Shawn Colvin
(Looking for) The Heart of Saturday Night
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p02mpv8y.jpglink
Diamond in the Rough (Royalty Theatre 1993)
Shawn Colvin
Diamond in the Rough (Royalty Theatre 1993)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p02mpv8y.jpglink
Steady On (Royalty Theatre 1993)
Shawn Colvin
Steady On (Royalty Theatre 1993)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p02mpv8y.jpglink
Steady On (Royalty Theatre 1993)
Round The Blues - Royalty Theatre 1993
Shawn Colvin
Round The Blues - Royalty Theatre 1993
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p02mpv8y.jpglink
Orion in the Sky (Royalty Theatre 1993)
Shawn Colvin
Orion in the Sky (Royalty Theatre 1993)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p02mpv8y.jpglink
Polaroids (Royalty Theatre 1993)
Shawn Colvin
Polaroids (Royalty Theatre 1993)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p02mpv8y.jpglink
Polaroids (Royalty Theatre 1993)
I Don't Know Why
Shawn Colvin
I Don't Know Why
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p02mpv8y.jpglink
I Don't Know Why
Last played on
There's a Rugged Road
Shawn Colvin
There's a Rugged Road
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p02mpv8y.jpglink
There's a Rugged Road
Last played on
The Heart of a Saturday Night
Shawn Colvin
The Heart of a Saturday Night
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p02mpv8y.jpglink
Never Saw Blue
Shawn Colvin
Never Saw Blue
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p02mpv8y.jpglink
Never Saw Blue
Last played on
Hold On
Shawn Colvin
Hold On
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p02mpv8y.jpglink
Hold On
Last played on
A Heart Needs A Hame
Shawn Colvin
A Heart Needs A Hame
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p02mpv8y.jpglink
A Heart Needs A Hame
Last played on
Have Yourself A Merry Little Christmas
Shawn Colvin
Have Yourself A Merry Little Christmas
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p02mpv8y.jpglink
Have Yourself A Merry Little Christmas
Last played on
