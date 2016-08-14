Troy SandersBorn 8 September 1973
Troy Sanders
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop1.jpg
1973-09-08
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/4221799b-500e-4b93-ad45-50ae99fe46b9
Troy Sanders Biography (Wikipedia)
Troy Jayson Sanders (born September 8, 1973) is an American musician, singer, and songwriter best known as a member of the Atlanta, Georgia metal band Mastodon, in which he plays bass and shares lead vocal duties with guitarist Brent Hinds and drummer Brann Dailor.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Troy Sanders Tracks
Sort by
Iron Fist (feat. Troy Sanders)
Metal Allegiance
Iron Fist (feat. Troy Sanders)
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Iron Fist (feat. Troy Sanders)
Last played on
Back to artist