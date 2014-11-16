Marko MimicaCroatian bass-baritone
Marko Mimica
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/classical1.jpg
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/421b86e6-909e-4f26-b7c5-103a70dffa33
Marko Mimica Tracks
Sort by
Past BBC Events
BBC SSO 2014-15 Season: Beethoven’s Ninth in Edinburgh
https://www.bbc.co.uk/events/er4hzc
Usher Hall, Edinburgh
2014-11-16T18:57:32
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/208x117/p01rn8h4.jpg
16
Nov
2014
BBC SSO 2014-15 Season: Beethoven’s Ninth in Edinburgh
16:00
Usher Hall, Edinburgh
BBC SSO 2014-15 Season: Beethoven’s Ninth in Aberdeen
https://www.bbc.co.uk/events/evjdgw
Music Hall, Aberdeen
2014-11-14T18:57:32
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/208x117/p01qcyj4.jpg
14
Nov
2014
BBC SSO 2014-15 Season: Beethoven’s Ninth in Aberdeen
19:30
Music Hall, Aberdeen
BBC SSO 2014-15 Season: Beethoven’s Ninth at City Halls
https://www.bbc.co.uk/events/egpv4f
City Halls
2014-11-13T18:57:32
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/208x117/p01tdg2s.jpg
13
Nov
2014
BBC SSO 2014-15 Season: Beethoven’s Ninth at City Halls
19:30
City Halls
Proms 2014: Prom 58: Strauss – Salome
https://www.bbc.co.uk/events/ezx2mb
Royal Albert Hall
2014-08-30T18:57:32
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/208x117/p025vbr6.jpg
30
Aug
2014
Proms 2014: Prom 58: Strauss – Salome
Royal Albert Hall
Back to artist