DJ StaticDanish DJ and producer
DJ Static
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop1.jpg
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/4219428b-4b29-4f2b-81d9-7fb10f410eb2
DJ Static Biography (Wikipedia)
Thorbjørn Schwarz better known by his stage name DJ Static or just Static is a famous Danish DJ and producer and event organizer. He is co-founder, in partnership with Rasmus Lauridsen, of City Hall Music,a Danish record label. In 2012, he released his debut album Rolig under pres that reached the top of the Danish Albums Chart in its initial week of release.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
DJ Static Tracks
Sort by
DJ Static Links
Similar Artists
Back to artist