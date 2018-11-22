Clare JordanGaelic Musician/Composer
Clare Jordan
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop1.jpg
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/4217eba5-1e2f-44a5-b603-8308c647a55e
Clare Jordan Tracks
Sort by
Sporan Falamh
Clare Jordan
Sporan Falamh
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Sporan Falamh
Last played on
Alasdair A Laoigh Mo Chèile
Clare Jordan
Alasdair A Laoigh Mo Chèile
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Alasdair A Laoigh Mo Chèile
Last played on
Moladh Uibhist
Clare Jordan
Moladh Uibhist
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Moladh Uibhist
Last played on
MO MHALLACHD AIG NA CAORAICH MHOR
Clare Jordan
MO MHALLACHD AIG NA CAORAICH MHOR
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
MO MHALLACHD AIG NA CAORAICH MHOR
Performer
Last played on
AN EALA BHAN
Clare Jordan
AN EALA BHAN
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
AN EALA BHAN
Last played on
Back to artist