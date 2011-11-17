Johnny Foreigner are an indie rock four-piece from Birmingham, UK, consisting of guitarist and lead vocalist Alexei Berrow, drummer Junior Elvis Washington Laidley, guitarist and visual artist Lewes Herriot, and bassist and vocalist Kelly Parker (née Southern). They are currently signed to Alcopop! Records for the UK and worldwide, and Lame-O Records for the USA; their previous label was Best Before Records, which is part of the artist management and nightclub concern Mama Group/ChannelFly Group.