Johnny Foreigner are an indie rock four-piece from Birmingham, UK, consisting of guitarist and lead vocalist Alexei Berrow, drummer Junior Elvis Washington Laidley, guitarist and visual artist Lewes Herriot, and bassist and vocalist Kelly Parker (née Southern). They are currently signed to Alcopop! Records for the UK and worldwide, and Lame-O Records for the USA; their previous label was Best Before Records, which is part of the artist management and nightclub concern Mama Group/ChannelFly Group.
Johnny Foreigner Tracks
You Vs Everything
You Vs Everything
You Vs Everything
Salt Pepper and Spinderella
Salt Pepper and Spinderella
Lea Room
Lea Room
Lea Room
Robert Scargill Takes The Prize
Robert Scargill Takes The Prize
I'llchoosemysideandshutupalight
I'llchoosemysideandshutupalight
The Coast Is Always Clear
The Coast Is Always Clear
Criminals
Criminals
Criminals
Feels Like Summer
Feels Like Summer
Feels Like Summer
DJs Get Doubts
DJs Get Doubts
DJs Get Doubts
