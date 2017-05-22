Pedro Miguel Marqués y GarciaSpanish composer. Born 20 May 1843. Died 26 February 1918
Pedro Miguel Marqués y Garcia
1843-05-20
Biography (Wikipedia)
Pedro Miguel Juan Buenaventura Bernadino Marqués y García (20 May 1843 – 26 February 1918) was a Spanish composer and violinist.
Tracks
Symphony No.4 in E
Symphony No.4 in E
