Marc ShaimanBorn 22 October 1959
Marc Shaiman
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/classical1.jpg
1959-10-22
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/4210c92d-09ad-45c0-8fad-3dc9590fa296
Marc Shaiman Biography (Wikipedia)
Marc Shaiman (born October 22, 1959) is an American composer and lyricist for films, television, and theatre, best known for his collaborations with lyricist and director Scott Wittman. He wrote the music and co-wrote the lyrics for the Broadway musical version of the John Waters film Hairspray. He has won a Grammy, an Emmy and a Tony, and and been nominated for five Oscars.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Marc Shaiman Tracks
Sort by
Overture from Mary Poppins Returns
Marc Shaiman
Overture from Mary Poppins Returns
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Overture from Mary Poppins Returns
Performer
Last played on
Adams Family Values (1993) - Tango
Marc Shaiman
Adams Family Values (1993) - Tango
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqhyf.jpglink
Adams Family Values (1993) - Tango
Conductor
Last played on
A Few Good Men (1992): Honor
Marc Shaiman
A Few Good Men (1992): Honor
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
A Few Good Men (1992): Honor
Last played on
A Few Good Men (1992): Semper Fideles
Marc Shaiman
A Few Good Men (1992): Semper Fideles
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
A Few Good Men (1992): Semper Fideles
Last played on
The First Kiss
Marc Shaiman
The First Kiss
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
The First Kiss
Last played on
Main Title - The American President
Marc Shaiman
Main Title - The American President
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Main Title - The American President
Last played on
GEORGE OF THE JUNGLE (1997): Rumble in the Jungle (excerpt)
Marc Shaiman
GEORGE OF THE JUNGLE (1997): Rumble in the Jungle (excerpt)
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
GEORGE OF THE JUNGLE (1997): Rumble in the Jungle (excerpt)
Last played on
A Few Good Men (1992) - Guantanamo Bay
Marc Shaiman
A Few Good Men (1992) - Guantanamo Bay
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
A Few Good Men (1992) - Guantanamo Bay
Orchestra
Last played on
Friends Forever
Marc Shaiman
Friends Forever
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Friends Forever
Last played on
Blame Canada
Trey Parker
Blame Canada
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Blame Canada
Last played on
THE ADDAMS FAMILY (1991): Main Theme/Finale
Marc Shaiman
THE ADDAMS FAMILY (1991): Main Theme/Finale
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
THE ADDAMS FAMILY (1991): Main Theme/Finale
Last played on
The Addams Family Theme
Marc Shaiman
The Addams Family Theme
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
The Addams Family Theme
Last played on
Charlie and the Chocolate Factory: Almost Nearly Perfect
Jack Costello, Nick Skilbeck & Marc Shaiman
Charlie and the Chocolate Factory: Almost Nearly Perfect
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Charlie and the Chocolate Factory: Almost Nearly Perfect
Performer
Last played on
Marc Shaiman Links
Similar Artists
Back to artist