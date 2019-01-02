MecoBorn 29 November 1939
Meco
1939-11-29
Meco Biography (Wikipedia)
Meco (real name Domenico Monardo; born November 29, 1939) is an American record producer and musician, as well as the name of his band or production team. Meco is best known for his 1977 space disco version of the Star Wars theme from his album Star Wars and Other Galactic Funk; both the single and album were certified platinum in the U.S.
Meco Tracks
Star Wars Theme
Star Wars Theme - Cantina Band
Star Wars
Star Wars Medley
Star Wars Theme (12" Disco Version)
The Empire Strikes Back
Funk
STAR WARS - CANTINA BAND
